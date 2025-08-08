Left Menu

Investigation Launched into Alleged Election Fraud in Mahadevapura

Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced that an investigation is underway into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of election fraud in the Mahadevapura Assembly. The state's Chief Electoral Officer, V Anbukumar, requested Shivakumar to provide evidence supporting the allegations, as BJP leaders counter with their defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced an inquiry into alleged election fraud in Mahadevapura, following claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The state's Chief Electoral Officer, V Anbukumar, has initiated the investigation and has asked Shivakumar to submit corroborating documents with a declaration or oath.

Speaking after submitting a memorandum to Anbukumar, Shivakumar expressed confidence in the investigation process. He stated plans to revisit the CEO's office to obtain necessary documents and evidence. The Deputy CM emphasized the need for detailed examination of electoral processes in all affected assembly segments.

Unfazed by the BJP's counter-allegations, Shivakumar argued for the Election Commission's intervention to address electoral discrepancies. He reaffirmed his stance by noting that similar action should be applicable across all constituencies, including his own, if fraud is detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

