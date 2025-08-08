Left Menu

Belarusian Journalist Sentenced Amid Crackdown on Dissent

Belarusian journalist Danil Palianski was convicted of treason and sentenced to 10 years in prison in a secretive trial, reflecting ongoing repression following the controversial 2020 presidential election. The Belarusian Association of Journalists disclosed this outcome, emphasizing the increasing crackdown on government dissent. Human rights groups report widespread arrests and persecutions.

Updated: 08-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:17 IST
In a closed trial, Belarusian journalist Danil Palianski was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of treason and revealing state secrets, reflecting the authoritarian government's intensified crackdown on dissent. This development was announced by the Belarusian Association of Journalists on Friday.

Palianski, who worked for independent media, was arrested in September, part of a broader suppression of free speech and opposition following the disputed 2020 election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Alongside his prison sentence, Palianski faces a fine of about USD 7,000.

The Belarusian government continues to stifle dissenting voices, as highlighted by the rising number of incarcerated journalists and political prisoners. According to human rights group Viasna, over 1,100 individuals, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, are imprisoned under politically motivated charges.

