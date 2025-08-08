Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence in POCSO Case of Unnatural Offense

A Berhampur court has sentenced a 59-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for having unnatural sex with a 16-year-old boy. This decision was made by Pranati Pattnaik, the additional district judge at the POCSO court.

The convict, found guilty of the act, has been fined Rs 10,000. Should he default on this payment, he will serve an additional year. The legal ruling also dictated that the convict's fine, once recovered, will be paid to the victim, alongside a Rs 50,000 compensation from the District Legal Services Authority.

The verdict followed testimonies from nine witnesses, including medical professionals and police. The crime occurred on February 17, 2023, and came to light after the victim informed his mother. An FIR led to the arrest of the accused under provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act, with his bail being consistently denied.