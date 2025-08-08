Court Overturns Contempt Ruling Against Trump Administration

An appeals court on Friday overturned a contempt ruling against the Trump administration in a case concerning deportations to an El Salvador prison. A panel of three judges, based in the capital, vacated US District Judge James E. Boasberg's finding.

In April, Boasberg had determined there was probable cause to hold President Donald Trump's administration in criminal contempt of court. The judges, Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao—both Trump appointees—agreed with the unsigned majority opinion, while Judge Cornelia Pillard, appointed by President Barack Obama, dissented.

Boasberg had accused officials from the Trump administration of hastily deporting detainees under the Alien Enemies Act, preventing them from contesting their removal in court, and ultimately defying his order to have planes in transit returned to the U.S. The Republican administration has denied violating the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)