Court Overturns Contempt Ruling Against Trump Administration

An appeals court overturned a contempt finding against the Trump administration related to deportations. The ruling came from a three-judge panel, which vacated US District Judge James E. Boasberg's earlier decision. He accused the administration of violating deportation orders under the Alien Enemies Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An appeals court on Friday overturned a contempt ruling against the Trump administration in a case concerning deportations to an El Salvador prison. A panel of three judges, based in the capital, vacated US District Judge James E. Boasberg's finding.

In April, Boasberg had determined there was probable cause to hold President Donald Trump's administration in criminal contempt of court. The judges, Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao—both Trump appointees—agreed with the unsigned majority opinion, while Judge Cornelia Pillard, appointed by President Barack Obama, dissented.

Boasberg had accused officials from the Trump administration of hastily deporting detainees under the Alien Enemies Act, preventing them from contesting their removal in court, and ultimately defying his order to have planes in transit returned to the U.S. The Republican administration has denied violating the order.

