Left Menu

Reprieve for Samajwadi MP Ziar ur Rahman Barq in Sambhal Violence Case

The Allahabad High Court has halted proceedings against Samajwadi Party MP Ziar ur Rahman Barq in relation to the Sambhal violence case. Barq challenged the chargesheet, claiming his absence during the incident. The court granted three weeks for government response, setting a hearing for September 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:27 IST
Reprieve for Samajwadi MP Ziar ur Rahman Barq in Sambhal Violence Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on the proceedings against Samajwadi Party MP Ziar ur Rahman Barq in the Sambhal violence case, a move that comes after Barq contested the chargesheet and subsequent legal processes.

In granting the temporary reprieve, Justice Samir Jain responded to Barq's plea, which argued that the charges against him were unfounded as he was not inciting violence and was not present at the riot scene, being in Bangalore at the time. The High Court has now allowed the government until three weeks to furnish an affidavit addressing Barq's claims, with a subsequent hearing set for September 9.

This case arises from an incident on November 24, 2024, when violence erupted during a survey at the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, resulting in an FIR lodged by Sub-Inspector Deepak Rathi against several individuals, including Barq and Suhail Iqbal, a co-accused exonerated by the police. Barq challenges the legal actions taken against him, asserting his innocence in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025