Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Independence Day with Tightened Security

Ahead of India's Independence Day, a meeting led by Delhi Police aimed to bolster coordination among multiple states' law enforcement agencies. Key discussion points included anti-terror measures, real-time intelligence sharing, and vigilant border management to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:17 IST
Delhi Braces for Independence Day with Tightened Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for India's Independence Day, the Delhi Police hosted an interstate coordination meeting, emphasizing enhanced cooperation among law enforcement to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh, the meeting focused on security protocols such as border checks, suspicious individuals' surveillance, and anti-terror measures, including monitoring flying objects.

Participants also tackled cross-border crime and arms and narcotics trafficking, urging coordinated intelligence efforts. Traffic and security plans were reviewed to prevent unauthorized access to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025