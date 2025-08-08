Delhi Braces for Independence Day with Tightened Security
Ahead of India's Independence Day, a meeting led by Delhi Police aimed to bolster coordination among multiple states' law enforcement agencies. Key discussion points included anti-terror measures, real-time intelligence sharing, and vigilant border management to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.
In preparation for India's Independence Day, the Delhi Police hosted an interstate coordination meeting, emphasizing enhanced cooperation among law enforcement to ensure peaceful celebrations.
Chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh, the meeting focused on security protocols such as border checks, suspicious individuals' surveillance, and anti-terror measures, including monitoring flying objects.
Participants also tackled cross-border crime and arms and narcotics trafficking, urging coordinated intelligence efforts. Traffic and security plans were reviewed to prevent unauthorized access to the capital.
