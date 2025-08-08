Left Menu

Phone-Tapping Scandal in Telangana Spurs Calls for CBI Probe

Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands a CBI investigation into alleged illegal phone tapping in Telangana, implicating former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Kumar claims widespread surveillance during the BRS regime, affecting politicians, judges, and public figures. The contentious issue raises political tensions with calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged illegal phone tapping in Telangana, a case that has stirred considerable political debate. Kumar appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide testimony and evidence supporting his claims.

Kumar alleges that the previous BRS regime led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao engaged in extensive surveillance activities targeting political figures, business leaders, and even judicial authorities. He has criticized current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government's handling of the investigation, questioning their commitment to uncovering the truth.

K T Rama Rao of the BRS has dismissed Kumar's assertions as baseless and challenged him to provide evidence to support his claims. The controversy continues to unfold as both sides prepare for potential legal battles over these allegations of misconduct and alleged political surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

