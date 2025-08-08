Phone-Tapping Scandal in Telangana Spurs Calls for CBI Probe

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged illegal phone tapping in Telangana, a case that has stirred considerable political debate. Kumar appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide testimony and evidence supporting his claims.

Kumar alleges that the previous BRS regime led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao engaged in extensive surveillance activities targeting political figures, business leaders, and even judicial authorities. He has criticized current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government's handling of the investigation, questioning their commitment to uncovering the truth.

K T Rama Rao of the BRS has dismissed Kumar's assertions as baseless and challenged him to provide evidence to support his claims. The controversy continues to unfold as both sides prepare for potential legal battles over these allegations of misconduct and alleged political surveillance.

