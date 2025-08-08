Left Menu

Arrest in Jammu: Government Official Assaulted

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a government official in Kangrail, Jammu. Susheel Kumar, the official, filed a complaint alleging that Abishek Suryavanshi blocked his way and physically attacked him. Police actions led to Suryavanshi's arrest, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development unfolded in Jammu as police detained a man accused of assaulting a government official. The suspect, identified as Abishek Suryavanshi, allegedly attacked Patwari Susheel Kumar on Kangrail's outskirts, as he was entering his office.

According to Kumar's written complaint, the confrontation occurred after field duty when Suryavanshi reportedly blocked him, proceeded to physically assault him, and issued threats.

Swift action by law enforcement resulted in Suryavanshi's arrest on Friday. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain further details regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

