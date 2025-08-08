Arrest in Jammu: Government Official Assaulted

A significant development unfolded in Jammu as police detained a man accused of assaulting a government official. The suspect, identified as Abishek Suryavanshi, allegedly attacked Patwari Susheel Kumar on Kangrail's outskirts, as he was entering his office.

According to Kumar's written complaint, the confrontation occurred after field duty when Suryavanshi reportedly blocked him, proceeded to physically assault him, and issued threats.

Swift action by law enforcement resulted in Suryavanshi's arrest on Friday. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain further details regarding the incident.

