Justice Torch: Kolkata Unites for Fallen Doctor

Hundreds of students and citizens joined a torch procession in Kolkata to pay tribute to an on-duty doctor raped and murdered a year ago at R G Kar Hospital. The protest, organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, stretched from College Street to Shyambazar.

Participants carried placards demanding the arrest and punishment of those involved in the tragic incident that sparked national indignation. Slogans of 'We Want Justice' echoed throughout the rally as attendees showed solidarity by wearing black headbands and carrying the national flag.

The march concluded with a night-long vigil near RG Kar Medical College, with the victim's parents urging the CBI to explore possible wider conspiracy involvement in the case. The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front has called for further protests across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)