Election Commission's Major Cleanup: 334 Defunct Political Parties Delisted

The Election Commission has undertaken a significant cleanup operation, delisting 334 registered unrecognised political parties that have not contested a single election since 2019.

The offices of these parties could not be located anywhere, marking their inactivity and untraceability. With this cleanup, 2,520 such parties now remain from the previously existing 2,854.

This exercise is part of an effort to clean up the electoral framework, ensuring only active political entities participate in upcoming elections, such as the Bihar polls.

