Election Commission's Major Cleanup: 334 Defunct Political Parties Delisted

The Election Commission has removed 334 registered unrecognised political parties that failed to contest elections since 2019. These parties were untraceable and inactive. The cleanup leaves 2,520 such parties remaining. Delisted parties can be reinstated by the EC, and the move aims to streamline the political system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has undertaken a significant cleanup operation, delisting 334 registered unrecognised political parties that have not contested a single election since 2019.

The offices of these parties could not be located anywhere, marking their inactivity and untraceability. With this cleanup, 2,520 such parties now remain from the previously existing 2,854.

This exercise is part of an effort to clean up the electoral framework, ensuring only active political entities participate in upcoming elections, such as the Bihar polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

