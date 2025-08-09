Times Square Shooting Leaves Three Wounded
Three individuals sustained injuries in a shooting incident in New York's Times Square, with one suspect in custody. The incident, reported by the Associated Press, occurred at 1:20 a.m. ET. The investigation is ongoing, with no charges filed yet and no further details currently available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
