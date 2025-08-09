Times Square Shooting Leaves Three Wounded

A shooting incident unfolded in New York's Times Square, leaving three individuals injured, according to the Associated Press and the New York Police Department's report on Saturday.

Police have apprehended one suspect who is currently in custody and being interrogated regarding the incident. As of now, charges have not been filed against the individual.

The shooting occurred at 1:20 a.m. ET, and the investigation is ongoing. The New York Police Department has not released more details or responded to requests for further comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)