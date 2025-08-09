Left Menu

Times Square Shooting Leaves Three Wounded

Three individuals sustained injuries in a shooting incident in New York's Times Square, with one suspect in custody. The incident, reported by the Associated Press, occurred at 1:20 a.m. ET. The investigation is ongoing, with no charges filed yet and no further details currently available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shooting incident unfolded in New York's Times Square, leaving three individuals injured, according to the Associated Press and the New York Police Department's report on Saturday.

Police have apprehended one suspect who is currently in custody and being interrogated regarding the incident. As of now, charges have not been filed against the individual.

The shooting occurred at 1:20 a.m. ET, and the investigation is ongoing. The New York Police Department has not released more details or responded to requests for further comments on the situation.

