Security Forces' Success in Balochistan: A Major Blow to Terrorism

In a significant crackdown, security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province have killed 47 terrorists near the Afghanistan border over the span of two days, according to the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation took place on the night of August 7-8 in Sambaza, Zhob district, resulting in the elimination of 33 terrorists. The second operation, conducted the following night in the surrounding areas of Sambaza, led to the deaths of 14 more militants.

These operations come amid a sharp rise in terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, following the end of the ceasefire by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)