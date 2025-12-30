Five-Year Sentence for Kandla SEZ Officer in Disproportionate Assets Case

In a landmark ruling, a special CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced Kaushik Anvantrai Karelia, a former officer at the Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) in Gujarat, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. This verdict follows an investigation into a 2013 disproportionate assets case involving Karelia.

The court also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 63 lakh on Karelia. His wife, Pooja, was sentenced to one year in prison and fined Rs 50,000 for her role in abetting the crime, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case revealed that between 2008 and 2013, Karelia amassed assets worth Rs 57.6 lakh, which were over 183% above his known income sources. The special court's decision reflects the culmination of extensive investigation and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)