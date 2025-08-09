Left Menu

Unveiling the Tensions: Global Reactions to Israel's Gaza City Plan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urges Muslim nations to unite against Israel's Gaza City plan, labeling it as part of Israel's broader expansionist policies. Regional powers like Egypt and Turkey condemn this move, seeking international intervention and highlighting the human rights implications. Israel refutes the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:18 IST
The global discourse on Israel's contentious plan to assert control over Gaza City has reached a critical juncture, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calling for a unified Muslim response. At a press briefing in Egypt, Fidan highlighted what he described as Israel's genocidal and expansionist tendencies, emphasizing the urgent need for international opposition.

In a joint statement with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, both nations strongly repudiated Israel's strategy, underscoring the humanitarian crisis it incites. The Ministers vocalized concerns about potential forced displacement of Palestinians and condemned the perceived violation of international law.

Amid ongoing efforts by mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to broker a ceasefire, the call for global entities like the United Nations Security Council to act decisively against Israel's plan was resounding. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has summoned an emergency meeting, underscoring the volatility of the situation and its implications for regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

