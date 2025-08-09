Russia Warns Against External Intervention in Caucasus Peace Accord

Russia expressed approval for the U.S.-mediated peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, yet simultaneously issued a warning about the potential adverse effects of outside involvement in the South Caucasus.

The accord, formalized at a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, provides the U.S. exclusive rights to a transport corridor via Armenia, connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave near Turkey.

In its initial remarks, the Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed Moscow's backing for regional stability, emphasizing the need for solutions originating from local nations with assistance from nearby neighbors like Russia, Iran, and Turkey. Moscow remains wary of non-regional powers, hoping to avert outcomes similar to those in Western-led Middle Eastern interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)