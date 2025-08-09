Major Arrest in 2015 Drug Case Sheds Light on Political Tug-of-War

In a significant development in the 2015 drug case, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the arrest of Joga Singh, the former personal security officer of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Singh was apprehended at New Delhi airport as he attempted to escape to Australia.

Joga Singh, a key figure named in the drug case and absconding since late 2023, had previously been denied bail by multiple courts. The look-out circular that led to his arrest had been issued in November 2023. He stands accused of facilitating illicit communications tied to narcotic activities.

This arrest intensified the political clash in Punjab, with Khaira accusing the AAP government of launching a baseless smear campaign against him. Despite securing bail from higher courts, Khaira claims these charges are politically driven. Meanwhile, authorities intensified the anti-drug operation, resulting in numerous arrests and significant narcotics seizures.

