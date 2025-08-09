Left Menu

Major Arrest in 2015 Drug Case Sheds Light on Political Tug-of-War

Joga Singh, a former security officer of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, was arrested at New Delhi airport while trying to flee to Australia in a 2015 drug case. This arrest comes amid political accusations between Khaira and Punjab's AAP government, which Khaira claims is a smear campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:05 IST
Major Arrest in 2015 Drug Case Sheds Light on Political Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the 2015 drug case, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the arrest of Joga Singh, the former personal security officer of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Singh was apprehended at New Delhi airport as he attempted to escape to Australia.

Joga Singh, a key figure named in the drug case and absconding since late 2023, had previously been denied bail by multiple courts. The look-out circular that led to his arrest had been issued in November 2023. He stands accused of facilitating illicit communications tied to narcotic activities.

This arrest intensified the political clash in Punjab, with Khaira accusing the AAP government of launching a baseless smear campaign against him. Despite securing bail from higher courts, Khaira claims these charges are politically driven. Meanwhile, authorities intensified the anti-drug operation, resulting in numerous arrests and significant narcotics seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025