Mystery of Dismembered Body Unfolds in Koratagere

A woman's dismembered body and severed head were found in plastic bags near Kolala village in Koratagere. Police discovered 14 bags containing body parts over two days. Identity confirmation is pending, and investigations suggest the crime was committed elsewhere before disposal. Rain hindered further searches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:09 IST
The gruesome discovery of a woman's severed head and dismembered body set alarm bells ringing in Kolala village, Koratagere. Views of dismembered body parts, packed in plastic bags, shocked locals and prompted swift police action.

Initially alerted by passersby on August 7, authorities found seven plastic bags containing body parts. A more extensive search on August 8 revealed seven additional bags, including the head. Identification efforts are ongoing as police zero in on the victim's identity using forensic evidence.

Tumakuru's Superintendent of Police, Ashok K V, has assigned special task forces to search the area, despite rain-related challenges. Investigators suspect that the murder occurred elsewhere and that a vehicle was used to transport the body parts for disposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

