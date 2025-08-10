European Leaders Insist on Ukrainian Inclusion in Peace Pathway

In a strong show of unity, major European leaders declared that the 'path to peace' in Ukraine should not be charted without Kyiv's involvement. The statement, which includes leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizes that negotiations must follow a ceasefire or hostilities reduction.

The joint statement underscores the leaders' commitment to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force, with a clear focus on the current line of contact as the negotiation baseline. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Set for August 15 in Alaska, Trump's meeting aims to include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as they near a possible agreement to conclude the three-and-a-half-year conflict. The diplomatic push highlights the urgency for a resolution in the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)