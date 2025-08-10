Left Menu

European Leaders Insist on Ukrainian Inclusion in Peace Pathway

Major European leaders have stated that peace efforts in Ukraine must involve Kyiv and occur under a ceasefire or reduced hostilities. They emphasize the importance of respecting international borders and consider current conflict lines as negotiation starting points. Trump plans talks with Putin and Zelenskiy to resolve the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 04:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong show of unity, major European leaders declared that the 'path to peace' in Ukraine should not be charted without Kyiv's involvement. The statement, which includes leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizes that negotiations must follow a ceasefire or hostilities reduction.

The joint statement underscores the leaders' commitment to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force, with a clear focus on the current line of contact as the negotiation baseline. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Set for August 15 in Alaska, Trump's meeting aims to include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as they near a possible agreement to conclude the three-and-a-half-year conflict. The diplomatic push highlights the urgency for a resolution in the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

