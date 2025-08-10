Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A New Approach to Ukraine Peace Talks

European leaders have expressed cautious support for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, as part of efforts to end the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, scheduled for August 15, aims to secure a diplomatic solution while maintaining pressure on Moscow to protect European security interests.

While the full details of the prospective peace deal remain undisclosed, Trump hinted at potential territorial swaps, raising concerns of encouraging further Russian aggression. Key figures, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European allies, insist that any negotiations must safeguard Ukraine's territorial integrity and involve ceasefires.

Amid ongoing discussions at Chevening House involving U.S. Vice President JD Vance and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, European representatives proposed conditions: that a ceasefire precedes further talks, and potential territorial exchanges occur with reciprocal, firm security assurances. The talks highlight differing stances on resolving the conflict and ensuring Ukraine's role in any ultimate agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)