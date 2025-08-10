Left Menu

Gold Chain Snatchers Captured in Dwarka Crackdown

Police arrested two individuals in Dwarka suspected of involvement in six gold chain snatching incidents. Arrested were Sanju and Sumit Badhwar, caught with firearms and a motorcycle, used in the crimes. This arrest resolves multiple cases, targeting women and elderly, with ongoing investigations for further ties.

Gold Chain Snatchers Captured in Dwarka Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Effective policing in Dwarka has led to the arrest of two individuals suspected of masterminding six recent gold chain snatchings, police officials confirmed this Sunday.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Sanju and Sumit Badhwar, were caught with illegal firearms and a sports motorcycle, believed to aid their swift escapes. This significant arrest reportedly resolves five of the recent chain-snatching cases targeting vulnerable women and elderly individuals.

Authorities disclosed that while Sanju has a record of involvement in similar crimes, Sumit appeared new to the scene. Further investigation is active to explore their connection with other criminal activities. Community members, particularly women, had been on edge, and this arrest offers a respite and increased safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

