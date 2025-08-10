Tragic Electrocution: Brothers Lose Lives in Tubewell Accident

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic accident involving electrocution at a tubewell in Garhi Radhe village, law enforcement revealed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 PM on Saturday when 38-year-old Yogesh accidentally made contact with an exposed electrical wire. In a heroic yet fateful attempt to save his brother, 45-year-old Heeresh intervened but was also electrocuted.

Both brothers fell unconscious and were promptly transported by concerned villagers to the Community Health Centre in Sadabad. Unfortunately, medical professionals pronounced them dead upon arrival, according to police reports. Circle Officer Amit Pathak confirmed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem analysis.

