Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: Brothers Lose Lives in Tubewell Accident

Two brothers tragically died from electrocution while bathing at a tubewell in Garhi Radhe village. Yogesh was electrocuted first, and in an attempt to rescue him, his brother Heeresh also met the same fate. Villagers rushed them to a health center, but they were declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:32 IST
Tragic Electrocution: Brothers Lose Lives in Tubewell Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic accident involving electrocution at a tubewell in Garhi Radhe village, law enforcement revealed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 PM on Saturday when 38-year-old Yogesh accidentally made contact with an exposed electrical wire. In a heroic yet fateful attempt to save his brother, 45-year-old Heeresh intervened but was also electrocuted.

Both brothers fell unconscious and were promptly transported by concerned villagers to the Community Health Centre in Sadabad. Unfortunately, medical professionals pronounced them dead upon arrival, according to police reports. Circle Officer Amit Pathak confirmed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025