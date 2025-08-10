Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives in Chhattisgarh

A motorcycle accident in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district resulted in three deaths and one serious injury. After celebrating Raksha Bandhan, four family members were involved in a crash caused by stray cattle. Three individuals, Durgavati, Sunny, and Sameer, died, while Suresh is receiving hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaurela | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle accident in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district has left three family members dead and one seriously injured, according to local police.

The incident happened Saturday night near the Bandhamuda barrier on the Gaurela-Shahdol main road, within Gaurela police station jurisdiction. Police stated that the family was returning from a Raksha Bandhan celebration when the crash occurred.

Preliminary reports suggest that the rider lost control of the motorcycle after colliding with stray cattle, leading to the fatal crash. The deceased include Durgavati, Sunny, and Sameer, all in their 20s, from the Khadgawa police station area. Suresh, another family member, is in critical condition in a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

