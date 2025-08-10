Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives in Chhattisgarh

A tragic motorcycle accident in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district has left three family members dead and one seriously injured, according to local police.

The incident happened Saturday night near the Bandhamuda barrier on the Gaurela-Shahdol main road, within Gaurela police station jurisdiction. Police stated that the family was returning from a Raksha Bandhan celebration when the crash occurred.

Preliminary reports suggest that the rider lost control of the motorcycle after colliding with stray cattle, leading to the fatal crash. The deceased include Durgavati, Sunny, and Sameer, all in their 20s, from the Khadgawa police station area. Suresh, another family member, is in critical condition in a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)