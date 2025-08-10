Alleged Voter List Manipulation Sparks Political Outcry
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has accused the Election Commission of acting in conjunction with the BJP to manipulate voter lists. He claims irregularities and 'fake votes' were added to secure a BJP victory in Kerala's Thrissur constituency during the last Lok Sabha elections.
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of operating as an extension of the ruling BJP government instead of maintaining its constitutional autonomy.
Addressing reporters, Baby referred to explosive claims made by Rahul Gandhi about alleged improprieties in the voter list announced by the Election Commission for the last general elections.
Baby charged that the BJP had appointed loyalists to the ECI, who he alleges are involved in compromising electoral integrity. He cited allegations of unauthorized voter deletions and additions, particularly in Kerala's Thrissur constituency, compromising the Lok Sabha election results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
