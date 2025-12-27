Congress Councillor's Allegations Shake Up Thrissur Politics

Lali James, a Congress councillor from Thrissur, has caused a political stir by reiterating her accusations of bribery against the newly appointed mayor, Niji Justin. Despite being suspended from the party, James maintains her claim that Justin secured the mayoral post through illicit means.

James, undeterred by her suspension from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), insists she will continue supporting the party. She alleges that Justin and her husband approached several leaders with a monetary offer to obtain the mayoral seat.

Even with party leaders, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, denying her claims, James remains resolute. Meanwhile, Mayor Justin has refrained from making any comments on the allegations, focusing instead on the development agenda for Thrissur.