Congress Councillor's Allegations Shake Up Thrissur Politics
Congress councillor Lali James, suspended for alleging corruption in securing the mayor position in Thrissur, remains firm on her accusations. She claims Niji Justin, the mayor, approached leaders with an offer. Despite expulsion, James professes loyalty to Congress while party leaders deny charges.
- Country:
- India
Lali James, a Congress councillor from Thrissur, has caused a political stir by reiterating her accusations of bribery against the newly appointed mayor, Niji Justin. Despite being suspended from the party, James maintains her claim that Justin secured the mayoral post through illicit means.
James, undeterred by her suspension from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), insists she will continue supporting the party. She alleges that Justin and her husband approached several leaders with a monetary offer to obtain the mayoral seat.
Even with party leaders, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, denying her claims, James remains resolute. Meanwhile, Mayor Justin has refrained from making any comments on the allegations, focusing instead on the development agenda for Thrissur.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lali James
- Thrissur
- Mayor
- corruption
- Congress
- suspension
- allegations
- Niji Justin
- Kerala
- politics
ALSO READ
Congress Leader's Arrest Sparks Debate Over AI-Generated Photo
Congress Gears Up for Strategic Meeting Post MGNREGA Replacement
Odisha Congress Demands Power Reforms: Free Electricity for Domestic and Agricultural Consumers
Allegations of 'Suitcase Politics' in Thrissur Mayoral Election
Indian Youth Congress to Launch 'Aravalli Satyagraha Yatra'