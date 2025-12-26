Allegations of 'Suitcase Politics' in Thrissur Mayoral Election

Controversy has engulfed the recent Thrissur Corporation mayoral election, with allegations emerging from senior councillor Lali James that financial transactions were involved in securing the top post for Congress candidate Niji Justin.

James openly accused her party of corrupt practices, claiming she was sidelined due to her inability to engage in financial exchanges allegedly required for the position. She contends the party overlooked her, opting instead for Niji Justin, a seasoned Congress member, as the new mayor.

Despite James's protests and subsequent refusal to support her party's choice, senior Congress officials persuaded her to cast her vote for Justin. Her allegations, however, have been dismissed by key leaders as unfounded and motivated by disappointment over her loss.