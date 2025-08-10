Operation Sindoor: A Chess Game on the Battlefield

During a recent address at IIT-Madras, Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi compared Operation Sindoor to a strategic chess game, highlighting the uncertainty of enemy moves. The operation, a response to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, underscored the complexity of modern military engagements.

Gen. Dwivedi emphasized the significance of narrative management, stating, "victory is in the mind," and highlighted the necessity for India to prepare for potential conflicts involving multiple adversaries. The operation's execution illustrated India's strategic depth and capacity for non-conventional warfare.

Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, he noted the use of sophisticated technological and tactical approaches, including precision strikes. The operation was marked by a whole-of-nation approach, with clear political backing, setting a precedent for future military strategies in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)