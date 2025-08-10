Cross-Border Raid: Fifth Bangladeshi National Apprehended in Meghalaya

Security forces have apprehended a fifth Bangladeshi national linked to a daring raid on a border village in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district, police sources confirmed.

The suspect is alleged to have been part of a gang of eight to nine men that infiltrated Rongdangai village on August 7, launching a violent assault on a local shopkeeper and making off with cash and valuables before their hasty retreat.

Local residents and security personnel swiftly responded, capturing four of the gang members. The fifth suspect's recent arrest was the result of a coordinated search effort by Meghalaya Police and the BSF in the Chibak forest area. Authorities recovered various items from the suspects, including a Bangladesh Police ID card and currency from both Bangladesh and India, pointing to organized cross-border crime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)