Left Menu

Reforming Legal Education for the 21st Century

Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud highlights fundamental gaps in legal education, urging reforms to address modern challenges like data privacy and climate litigation. Speaking at a lecture series, he emphasized mental health in legal professions, and the need for digital and ethical competencies among future legal professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:15 IST
Reforming Legal Education for the 21st Century
Chandrachud
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud called for a comprehensive reform of the legal education system to bridge fundamental gaps hindering its adaptability to 21st-century demands. He emphasized integrating cross-sectoral expertise to confront the challenges posed by data privacy, online dispute resolution, and climate litigation.

Speaking to law students, Chandrachud advocated for an academic curriculum that goes beyond traditional doctrines, emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct and mental health in legal professions. He urged the inclusion of foundational training in new technologies, data science, and principles of algorithmic accountability to prepare future legal minds.

Highlighting his tenure reforms, Chandrachud noted his success in enabling technological advancements such as e-filing and virtual court operations. He advised aspiring lawyers to uphold integrity and ethics, avoid being quarrelsome, and focus on skills and substance over showmanship to succeed in the evolving legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025