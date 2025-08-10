Reforming Legal Education for the 21st Century

In a compelling address, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud called for a comprehensive reform of the legal education system to bridge fundamental gaps hindering its adaptability to 21st-century demands. He emphasized integrating cross-sectoral expertise to confront the challenges posed by data privacy, online dispute resolution, and climate litigation.

Speaking to law students, Chandrachud advocated for an academic curriculum that goes beyond traditional doctrines, emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct and mental health in legal professions. He urged the inclusion of foundational training in new technologies, data science, and principles of algorithmic accountability to prepare future legal minds.

Highlighting his tenure reforms, Chandrachud noted his success in enabling technological advancements such as e-filing and virtual court operations. He advised aspiring lawyers to uphold integrity and ethics, avoid being quarrelsome, and focus on skills and substance over showmanship to succeed in the evolving legal landscape.

