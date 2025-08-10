Simulating Security: Pune Airport's Terror Mock Drill
A comprehensive mock drill simulating a terror attack was executed at Pune airport, featuring 258 personnel from various security and aviation agencies. This exercise tested inter-agency coordination and validated existing contingency protocols. The drill aimed to boost operational confidence and reinforce security measures at the airport.
In a bid to bolster security preparedness, Pune airport conducted a full-scale mock drill simulating a terror attack scenario, officials announced on Sunday.
The exercise engaged 258 personnel from multiple agencies, including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI), state police, and more, demonstrating inter-agency coordination in handling potential threats.
This strategic drill commenced near the airport's departure area with four simulated terrorists, testing the response capabilities of involved entities and underlining commitment to upholding high security standards.
