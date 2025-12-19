Supreme Court Reinstates Dismissal Over Second Marriage Violation in CISF

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) member who remarried while still in his first marriage. This decision overturns the Gauhati High Court's prior directive for a lesser penalty.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi emphasized that adhering to legal prescriptions is paramount, regardless of any difficulties posed by violating the law.

The apex court reinstated the dismissal, initially determined by the disciplinary, appellate, and revisional authorities due to a violation of service rules, underscoring the importance of discipline and integrity within CISF ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)