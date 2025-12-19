Left Menu

Supreme Court Reinstates Dismissal Over Second Marriage Violation in CISF

The Supreme Court has reinstated the dismissal of a CISF employee for marrying again while still being married. The apex court set aside a Gauhati High Court order which recommended a lesser penalty, emphasizing the necessity for discipline within the force and the legality of the dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) member who remarried while still in his first marriage. This decision overturns the Gauhati High Court's prior directive for a lesser penalty.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi emphasized that adhering to legal prescriptions is paramount, regardless of any difficulties posed by violating the law.

The apex court reinstated the dismissal, initially determined by the disciplinary, appellate, and revisional authorities due to a violation of service rules, underscoring the importance of discipline and integrity within CISF ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

