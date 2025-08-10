Left Menu

Capture of Notorious Gang Member Revives Concerns in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Dev Vart, a member of the Neetu Dabodia gang, for firing rounds in Kanjhawala, outer Delhi. The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol from him. Previously involved in murder and extortion, Dev was nabbed based on a tip-off. He aims to revive gang activities in the area.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully arrested Dev Vart, a member of the notorious Neetu Dabodia gang, in connection with a recent firing incident in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala region. The arrest came following a tip-off, leading to his capture near Dwarka along with the recovery of a semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities reported that on the night of July 30 and 31, multiple shots were fired outside a residence in Majra Dabas, linked to a personal dispute. Preliminary investigations identified Dev as the perpetrator. The accused has a history with the gang led by Neetu Dabodia, who was killed by police in 2013.

Dev admitted during questioning that he was involved in prior criminal activities, including murder and extortion, and sought to reinstate gang operations in the region. The case brings to light ongoing issues of gang violence within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

