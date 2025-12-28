Left Menu

Crackdown in Dwarka: Illegal Stay of Nigerians in India

Seven Nigerian nationals were detained in Delhi's Dwarka for overstaying their visas. Police verification checks revealed the lack of valid travel documents. Following medical exams, they were brought before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which ordered deportation. They await deportation completion at a detention center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:24 IST
Crackdown in Dwarka: Illegal Stay of Nigerians in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have detained seven Nigerian nationals in the Dwarka area for overstaying their visas, an official announced on Sunday.

Verification checks conducted on December 24 resulted in the detainment of these individuals, who were found without valid travel documents.

After their medical examinations, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office ordered their deportation. They are currently held at a detention center while awaiting the completion of deportation procedures, as confirmed by officials.

TRENDING

1
Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

 Global
2
Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

 India
3
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

 India
4
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Offi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025