Crackdown in Dwarka: Illegal Stay of Nigerians in India
Seven Nigerian nationals were detained in Delhi's Dwarka for overstaying their visas. Police verification checks revealed the lack of valid travel documents. Following medical exams, they were brought before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which ordered deportation. They await deportation completion at a detention center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:24 IST
The Delhi Police have detained seven Nigerian nationals in the Dwarka area for overstaying their visas, an official announced on Sunday.
Verification checks conducted on December 24 resulted in the detainment of these individuals, who were found without valid travel documents.
After their medical examinations, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office ordered their deportation. They are currently held at a detention center while awaiting the completion of deportation procedures, as confirmed by officials.
