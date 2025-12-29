Haridwar SIT Formed for Impartial Investigation into Laksar Firing Incident

In a decisive move to ensure justice in the Laksar firing incident that claimed the life of notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Pramendra Singh Dobal, announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday.

The tragic event occurred in broad daylight on December 24, while Tyagi was in police custody and being transported to a court in Laksar near Roorkee. SSP Dobal has mandated a thorough and impartial probe into the attack, which he described as a matter of grave concern for law enforcement.

Under the leadership of City Circle Officer (Haridwar) S.S. Negi, the SIT, comprising officers and personnel from various departments, has been tasked with examining all angles and evidence of the incident. This comes alongside a significant breakthrough as Haridwar Police apprehended two suspects, identified as Sunny Yadav alias Shera and Ajay, following an intensive chase and interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)