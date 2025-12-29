Left Menu

Haridwar SIT Formed for Impartial Investigation into Laksar Firing Incident

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established by Haridwar's SSP to investigate the Laksar shooting incident involving gangster Vinay Tyagi, who died from bullet injuries. The SIT aims to conduct an unbiased probe and recently apprehended two suspects involved in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:35 IST
Haridwar SIT Formed for Impartial Investigation into Laksar Firing Incident
SSP Haridwar, Pramendra Dobal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to ensure justice in the Laksar firing incident that claimed the life of notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Pramendra Singh Dobal, announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday.

The tragic event occurred in broad daylight on December 24, while Tyagi was in police custody and being transported to a court in Laksar near Roorkee. SSP Dobal has mandated a thorough and impartial probe into the attack, which he described as a matter of grave concern for law enforcement.

Under the leadership of City Circle Officer (Haridwar) S.S. Negi, the SIT, comprising officers and personnel from various departments, has been tasked with examining all angles and evidence of the incident. This comes alongside a significant breakthrough as Haridwar Police apprehended two suspects, identified as Sunny Yadav alias Shera and Ajay, following an intensive chase and interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

 India
2
Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

 India
3
A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

 Global
4
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025