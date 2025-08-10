Left Menu

Shimla Schoolboys' Abduction Unveiled: A Tale of Kidnapping and Rescue

Three students from a Shimla boarding school were rescued from a village house after being abducted. Sumit Sood, 45, was arrested for kidnapping and making threatening calls. The boys were kept on the fourth floor of a building with masks, ropes, and weapons. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, three sixth-grade students from a prestigious boys' boarding school in Shimla were found after being kidnapped during a day out. The boys were discovered locked in a room in Chaithla village, Kotkhai, just a day after their disappearance.

The accused, 45-year-old Sumit Sood, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the students and making threatening calls to their families using an international number. The boys' connections include prominent figures, with one being the son of a politician from Punjab and another a nephew of an Independent councillor in Haryana.

Authorities found the boys along with masks, ropes, and sharp-edged weapons in the room. A massive search operation involving 150 police personnel, drones, and cyber teams was deployed to locate them. The students underwent medical checks post-rescue, and safety protocols at schools are set to be reviewed as a precaution against future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

