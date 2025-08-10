Shimla Schoolboys' Abduction Unveiled: A Tale of Kidnapping and Rescue

In a dramatic rescue operation, three sixth-grade students from a prestigious boys' boarding school in Shimla were found after being kidnapped during a day out. The boys were discovered locked in a room in Chaithla village, Kotkhai, just a day after their disappearance.

The accused, 45-year-old Sumit Sood, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the students and making threatening calls to their families using an international number. The boys' connections include prominent figures, with one being the son of a politician from Punjab and another a nephew of an Independent councillor in Haryana.

Authorities found the boys along with masks, ropes, and sharp-edged weapons in the room. A massive search operation involving 150 police personnel, drones, and cyber teams was deployed to locate them. The students underwent medical checks post-rescue, and safety protocols at schools are set to be reviewed as a precaution against future incidents.

