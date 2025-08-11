Left Menu

Kolkata Unrest: Clashes Erupt Over Secretariat March

Chaos unfolded in Kolkata as BJP members clashed with police during a protest march to the West Bengal secretariat. Several arrests were made amid claims of police aggression and public property damage. The protest follows the anniversary of a shocking crime, further intensifying unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 00:09 IST
Kolkata witnessed chaotic scenes as police and BJP members clashed during a protest march to the West Bengal secretariat, 'Nabanna'. Seven cases have been registered against BJP MLAs and party leaders for allegedly obstructing law enforcement duties, assaulting officers, and damaging public property.

The confrontation coincided with the anniversary of a post-graduate doctor's tragic death, which further fueled tensions as protesters and police faced off in central Kolkata. A senior BJP MLA's contentious remarks about police action has escalated the situation.

Police are analyzing CCTV and drone footage to identify those responsible for breaching security during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan'. Investigations have been launched into allegations of both police misconduct and protester violence.

