Kolkata Unrest: Clashes Erupt Over Secretariat March
Chaos unfolded in Kolkata as BJP members clashed with police during a protest march to the West Bengal secretariat. Several arrests were made amid claims of police aggression and public property damage. The protest follows the anniversary of a shocking crime, further intensifying unrest in the region.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata witnessed chaotic scenes as police and BJP members clashed during a protest march to the West Bengal secretariat, 'Nabanna'. Seven cases have been registered against BJP MLAs and party leaders for allegedly obstructing law enforcement duties, assaulting officers, and damaging public property.
The confrontation coincided with the anniversary of a post-graduate doctor's tragic death, which further fueled tensions as protesters and police faced off in central Kolkata. A senior BJP MLA's contentious remarks about police action has escalated the situation.
Police are analyzing CCTV and drone footage to identify those responsible for breaching security during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan'. Investigations have been launched into allegations of both police misconduct and protester violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice March for RG Kar Victim: Parents Call for Political Unity
Gujarat Information Commission Mandates Preservation of CCTV Footage in Police Stations
Mamata Banerjee's police roughed me up without provocation, broke my bangles: RG Kar victim's mother during protest.
Why are they stopping us? All we want is to reach secretariat, ask for justice for my daughter: RG Kar victim's mother after lathi-charge.
BJP MLAs baton-charged, parents of RG Kar victim injured in police action during march to Bengal secretariat, claims LoP Suvendu Adhikari.