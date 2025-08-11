Left Menu

Mass Protests in Tel Aviv: Opposing Escalation in Gaza

Over 100,000 protesters in Tel Aviv demand a halt to Netanyahu's plan to escalate the Gaza war, fearing risks to hostages. Criticism of the Israeli government's decision comes amidst concerns about endangering lives. Calls for U.S. intervention grow as rallies urge a ceasefire.

11-08-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a massive demonstration, over 100,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to express their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to escalate the ongoing Gaza conflict. Protesters demanded an immediate end to the war and the release of hostages currently held by militants.

The rally, reflecting widespread public discontent, was marked by impassioned speeches, including a plea from Lishay Miran Lavi, the wife of a hostage, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and prevent further escalation. Public opinion shows a majority of Israelis favor an end to the conflict to secure the hostages' release.

The Israeli government's intention to expand military operations has faced domestic and international criticism, with warnings that the move could jeopardize hostages' lives. Demonstrators carried placards, waved Israeli flags, and called for a ceasefire, while criticizing government actions and pushing for diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

