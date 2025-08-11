Tensions Escalate as Hospital Attack Caught on Camera in Syria

Security camera footage released from Sweida, Syria, depicts the apparent murder of a medical worker by individuals dressed in military uniforms. This publication, shared by the Suwayda 24 activist media collective, dates back to July 16, amidst severe clashes involving Druze militias, tribal groups, and government forces.

The video, which gained traction on social media, shows medical staff kneeling before armed men. During the altercation, one man is forcibly subdued and later fatally shot. A man in an 'Internal Security Forces' jumpsuit appears to direct the armed individuals. Additionally, a tank is visible outside the facility.

Activist media sources attribute the attack to Syrian military elements. However, a government official emphasized ongoing efforts to verify the assailants' identities, hinting at possible affiliations with either government or tribal factions. A committee has been established to investigate such civilian attacks during the sectarian conflict in southern Syria, with a report expected in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)