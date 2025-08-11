Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Hospital Attack Caught on Camera in Syria

A video from a Sweida hospital in southern Syria shows the killing of a medical worker by men in military attire, escalating tensions between the Druze community and Syrian government forces. The incident occurs amid ongoing clashes in the region, heightening sectarian violence and complicating efforts for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 11-08-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 01:18 IST
Tensions Escalate as Hospital Attack Caught on Camera in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Security camera footage released from Sweida, Syria, depicts the apparent murder of a medical worker by individuals dressed in military uniforms. This publication, shared by the Suwayda 24 activist media collective, dates back to July 16, amidst severe clashes involving Druze militias, tribal groups, and government forces.

The video, which gained traction on social media, shows medical staff kneeling before armed men. During the altercation, one man is forcibly subdued and later fatally shot. A man in an 'Internal Security Forces' jumpsuit appears to direct the armed individuals. Additionally, a tank is visible outside the facility.

Activist media sources attribute the attack to Syrian military elements. However, a government official emphasized ongoing efforts to verify the assailants' identities, hinting at possible affiliations with either government or tribal factions. A committee has been established to investigate such civilian attacks during the sectarian conflict in southern Syria, with a report expected in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025