Australia Poised to Recognize Palestinian State Amid International Movement

Australia may recognize a Palestinian state, aligning with recent actions by France, Britain, and Canada. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese could approve the decision after a cabinet meeting. Israel opposes the move, believing it will empower Hamas and potentially lead to conflict rather than peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 11-08-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 06:34 IST
In a significant development in international diplomacy, Australia appears set to recognize a Palestinian state as early as Monday. This potential decision aligns with recent recognized actions by France, Britain, and Canada, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The move, reportedly anticipated to be signed off by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese post a scheduled cabinet meeting, comes amid increasing calls for a two-state solution. Albanese's office has yet to comment on the matter.

Israel has strongly condemned this wave of recognition, warning it might embolden Hamas and spark further conflict. Despite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's disapproval, thousands have protested in Tel Aviv against his aggressive policies towards Gaza.

