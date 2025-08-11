Snake Scare at Odisha Chief Minister's Grievance Session

A commotion unfolded at Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's public grievance hearing when a snake was discovered in the waiting hall for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The snake made its surprising entrance by falling from the roof minutes before the Chief Minister's visit, causing a brief panic among those present.

Subhendu Mallik of Snake Helpline was called to the scene, where he successfully captured the one-foot yellowish snake, ensuring the safety of approximately 2,000 attendees. The reptile was later released into the wild.

(With inputs from agencies.)