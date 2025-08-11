Snake Scare at Odisha Chief Minister's Grievance Session
A snake caused panic at a grievance hearing chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi when it was found in the waiting hall minutes before his arrival. Subhendu Mallik from Snake Helpline successfully rescued the snake, which created a temporary commotion among attendees including journalists and PwDs.
A commotion unfolded at Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's public grievance hearing when a snake was discovered in the waiting hall for persons with disabilities (PwDs).
The snake made its surprising entrance by falling from the roof minutes before the Chief Minister's visit, causing a brief panic among those present.
Subhendu Mallik of Snake Helpline was called to the scene, where he successfully captured the one-foot yellowish snake, ensuring the safety of approximately 2,000 attendees. The reptile was later released into the wild.
