Tragic Discovery: Newborn's Body Found in Indore

The body of a newborn girl was discovered in the bushes near a drain in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The infant, wrapped in a cloth, appeared to have been transported and dumped. Authorities are investigating and have sent the body for post-mortem to determine further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Indore made a grim discovery Monday morning when a passerby reported finding the body of a newborn girl in the bushes near a drain.

Officials said the infant was wrapped in cloth, suggesting she had been transported and left near the Choithram intersection.

Police are intensifying their investigation, examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, and a post-mortem has been ordered. The incident has shocked the local community as authorities work to uncover the details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

