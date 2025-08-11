UK Expands Deportation Scheme Targeting Foreign Offenders

The UK government has unveiled an extensive expansion of its 'Deport Now Appeal Later' scheme, possibly affecting hundreds of foreign offenders, including those from India. The Home Office confirmed that the list of countries has grown from eight to 23, as part of continued efforts to curb migration and enhance public safety.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized the need to prevent foreign criminals from manipulating the UK's immigration system. 'Those who break the law in our country cannot be allowed to abuse the system. We are restoring control and enforcing our laws,' she stated, underscoring a hardline stance on illegal activities by foreign nationals.

Further measures announced include the ability to strip asylum seekers who commit serious crimes of their refugee status. Additionally, legislation will soon be tabled to ensure that foreign prisoners can be deported more promptly, serving only a fraction of their sentences in the UK. These initiatives are headquartered in the Borders Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, aiming for swift deportations.

