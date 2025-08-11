Left Menu

Court Extends Godman Asaram's Bail Due to Health Concerns

The Rajasthan High Court has extended bail for jailed godman Asaram until August 29 due to health concerns. The decision came after reviewing medical reports, and the court has requested a detailed health check by a doctor panel. Asaram is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

The Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur bench granted an extension of interim bail to Asaram, a self-styled godman serving a life sentence for raping a minor, until August 29. This decision follows his declining health, prompting a medical review.

Initially slated to end on August 12, the bail was extended by Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur after assessing Asaram's medical condition. The extension aligns with a previous decision by the Gujarat High Court to extend his bail until August 21 in a similar case.

The court has ordered a comprehensive medical evaluation by a government hospital panel from Ahmedabad, with cardiologists and neurologists involved. The report from this examination is due by August 27, ahead of the new bail expiry date.

