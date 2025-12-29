Left Menu

Supreme Court's Controversial Decisions: Bias Allegations Arise in Unnao Rape Case

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant criticizes the Supreme Court's handling of the Unnao rape case and questions judicial fairness. Meanwhile, protests support the rape survivor who alleges official bribery following BJP MLA Sengar's bail. The Supreme Court will review the decision on December 29, amid calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:36 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has voiced concerns over the Supreme Court's handling of the 2017 Unnao rape case, raising questions about potential judicial bias. Sawant highlighted the contrast in treatment between the convicted BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who received a life sentence, and others like Sanjeev Bhatt and Sonam Wangchuk, who remain incarcerated.

Linking his remarks to the ongoing Shiv Sena party dispute, Sawant critiqued the Supreme Court's proceedings on recognizing the Eknath Shinde faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena. The court's impending ruling could significantly impact the party's leadership, with Uddhav Thackeray challenging the recognition of defectors under Article 10.

In parallel, the victim of the Unnao rape case professed faith in the Supreme Court for justice, appealing to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for protection. Following recent bail granted to Sengar by the Delhi High Court, the victim alleged bribery involving officials. Protesters rallied in Delhi, demanding justice and safety for the survivor, as the Supreme Court plans to hear the CBI's appeal against Sengar's bail on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

