Shocking Seven-Year Ordeal: Brothers Charged in Prolonged Rape Case
Two brothers in Thane, Maharashtra, are facing charges for allegedly raping a woman over a period of seven years, including her time as a minor. A zero FIR was lodged in New Delhi and moved to Bhiwandi police station. Both are charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated legal proceedings against two brothers following allegations that they raped a woman over seven years, starting from her minor years, a police official reported on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old complainant recently filed a report with New Delhi police, triggering a 'zero FIR' which was then transferred to the Bhiwandi jurisdiction. This type of report permits any station to register a case without jurisdiction boundaries.
As outlined in the case documents, the woman was brought to Bhiwandi in 2018 by accused Sudip Upadhyay to pursue further education. She claims she was repeatedly assaulted by his brother Sandeep. Allegations suggest Sudip later coerced her silence with marriage promises and subsequently engaged in coercive acts himself. Both brothers face serious charges, while investigations are ongoing, according to Assistant Police Inspector SR Patil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Operation
Police Foil Attempted Land Encroachment on Sacred 'Karbala' Site
Delhi Police Crackdown: Counterfeit Goods Racket Busted
Court Acquits Trio in Kashmir Terror Case for Lack of Evidence
Tragic Assault: Woman Endures Night of Horror in Moving Van