Shocking Seven-Year Ordeal: Brothers Charged in Prolonged Rape Case

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated legal proceedings against two brothers following allegations that they raped a woman over seven years, starting from her minor years, a police official reported on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old complainant recently filed a report with New Delhi police, triggering a 'zero FIR' which was then transferred to the Bhiwandi jurisdiction. This type of report permits any station to register a case without jurisdiction boundaries.

As outlined in the case documents, the woman was brought to Bhiwandi in 2018 by accused Sudip Upadhyay to pursue further education. She claims she was repeatedly assaulted by his brother Sandeep. Allegations suggest Sudip later coerced her silence with marriage promises and subsequently engaged in coercive acts himself. Both brothers face serious charges, while investigations are ongoing, according to Assistant Police Inspector SR Patil.

