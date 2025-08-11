Left Menu

Wikipedia Loses Legal Challenge Against UK's Online Safety Act

Wikipedia's operator, the Wikimedia Foundation, lost a legal bid against parts of Britain's Online Safety Act, which requires online platforms to abide by stringent safety regulations. While the Foundation fears reduced user access, critics argue that the law broadens censorship, though the government states it aims to protect children.

Updated: 11-08-2025 15:49 IST
Wikipedia Loses Legal Challenge Against UK's Online Safety Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

In a significant legal development, the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, faced a legal setback on Monday. The High Court in London dismissed its challenge against certain provisions of Britain's Online Safety Act, a legislation aiming to enhance online platform regulations.

The Foundation contended that being categorized under the stringent Category 1 duties—requiring user identity verification—would severely limit Wikipedia's user accessibility. Judge Jeremy Johnson, however, ruled against the Foundation but noted that a further challenge is possible if the regulator, Ofcom, wrongfully categorizes Wikipedia.

The Online Safety Act has been controversial, facing criticism for possibly stifling free speech. Despite social media platforms and free-speech advocates voicing their concerns, the British government maintains that the Act's primary goal is to safeguard children and eradicate illegal content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

