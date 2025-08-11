Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Directive on Stray Dogs Sparks Relief

Residents and associations lauded the Supreme Court's decision to relocate stray dogs to shelters, addressing the increasing cases of dog bites. They advocated for similar measures for cattle, highlighting the relief the decision would bring to public safety and convenience.

Updated: 11-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:55 IST
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to relocate stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks, a move that has been welcomed by residents' welfare associations. The directive aims to alleviate the rising concern and safety issues surrounding increased dog bite incidents in urban areas.

Atul Goyal, the president of United Resident Joint Action (URJA), expressed optimism that this order would mitigate the growing number of dog bite cases. He also urged authorities to take corresponding action against stray cattle, which also pose safety and traffic challenges.

The decision has been met with optimism by various community leaders who believe it restores faith in the judiciary and enhances public safety, particularly in parks and streets frequented by the vulnerable, including children and the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

