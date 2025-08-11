Historic Milestone: Goa Assembly to Get ST Representation

In a landmark decision, the Rajya Sabha Monday approved a bill to reserve seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Goa Assembly, marking a crucial step towards inclusive governance in the state.

Previously, the Lok Sabha passed this legislation on August 5, indicating widespread agreement on its importance. The bill, titled 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025', was introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who advocated fiercely for equitable representation.

The new legislation addresses a longstanding gap in Goa's state assembly, which consists of 40 seats with no current representation for STs, though one is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Meghwal highlighted that the bill's passage would ensure the ST community is no longer overlooked in legislative matters.

