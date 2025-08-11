Deadly Drone Strikes Escalate in Nizhny Novgorod and Tula
Overnight Ukrainian drone strikes resulted in three deaths in Russia's Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions. Russian officials report the attacks targeted an industrial zone producing missile components. A total of 59 drones were shot down by Russian air defenses, with ongoing denials from both sides about targeting civilians.
In a severe escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian drone attacks killed three individuals in Russia's Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions overnight, according to senior Russian officials and the defense ministry. The Tula region, bordering Moscow, experienced casualties and hospitalizations following the assault before midnight on Sunday.
Nizhny Novgorod's industrial zone was also hit, resulting in one death and two injuries. Ukrainian officials confirmed the target was a missile component plant, escalating tensions further. The plant in Arzamas produces critical parts for Russia's Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles.
Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 59 Ukrainian drones, with 12 over Tula. Meanwhile, Moscow's defenses downed seven en route to the capital. Both Russia and Ukraine maintain that civilian areas are not targeted despite substantial casualties since the war's beginning in February 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
