Left Menu

Deadly Drone Strikes Escalate in Nizhny Novgorod and Tula

Overnight Ukrainian drone strikes resulted in three deaths in Russia's Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions. Russian officials report the attacks targeted an industrial zone producing missile components. A total of 59 drones were shot down by Russian air defenses, with ongoing denials from both sides about targeting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:51 IST
Deadly Drone Strikes Escalate in Nizhny Novgorod and Tula
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a severe escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian drone attacks killed three individuals in Russia's Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions overnight, according to senior Russian officials and the defense ministry. The Tula region, bordering Moscow, experienced casualties and hospitalizations following the assault before midnight on Sunday.

Nizhny Novgorod's industrial zone was also hit, resulting in one death and two injuries. Ukrainian officials confirmed the target was a missile component plant, escalating tensions further. The plant in Arzamas produces critical parts for Russia's Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles.

Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 59 Ukrainian drones, with 12 over Tula. Meanwhile, Moscow's defenses downed seven en route to the capital. Both Russia and Ukraine maintain that civilian areas are not targeted despite substantial casualties since the war's beginning in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025