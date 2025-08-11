Left Menu

Breaking the Myth: Boys Equally Vulnerable to Sexual Assault

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for raping a minor boy, challenging the myth that only girls are victims of sexual assault. The court emphasized that boys face similar vulnerabilities and trauma. The convicted man was also ordered to compensate the survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:54 IST
Breaking the Myth: Boys Equally Vulnerable to Sexual Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has handed down a 15-year prison sentence to a man for the rape of a minor boy, dispelling the myth that only girls fall victim to such heinous crimes. The court underscored the equal vulnerability of boys to sexual assault.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal found the man guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 377 of the IPC. The hearing revealed boys endure similar psychological trauma as girls and are vulnerable to abuse.

The ruling highlighted a report citing over 54% of child sexual assault victims are boys. The court also mandated compensation payments to the survivor totalling Rs 12.5 lakh from both the convict and the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025