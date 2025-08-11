Breaking the Myth: Boys Equally Vulnerable to Sexual Assault

A Delhi court has handed down a 15-year prison sentence to a man for the rape of a minor boy, dispelling the myth that only girls fall victim to such heinous crimes. The court underscored the equal vulnerability of boys to sexual assault.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal found the man guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 377 of the IPC. The hearing revealed boys endure similar psychological trauma as girls and are vulnerable to abuse.

The ruling highlighted a report citing over 54% of child sexual assault victims are boys. The court also mandated compensation payments to the survivor totalling Rs 12.5 lakh from both the convict and the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)