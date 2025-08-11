South Africa Backs Legally Binding Global Treaty to End Plastic Pollution

South Africa has reaffirmed its strong commitment to a legally binding global treaty aimed at ending plastic pollution, as the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC 5.2) continues in Geneva, Switzerland. Led by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George, the South African delegation is pushing for urgent, coordinated international action to address a crisis that is damaging ecosystems, economies, and public health worldwide.

Plastic Pollution: A Global and National Crisis

Minister George warned that plastic pollution is not solely an environmental problem, but also a public health threat and a barrier to sustainable development. “Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue. It affects public health, sustainable development and the future of our oceans. We must act now,” he told delegates on Monday.

Global plastic production has grown at an alarming pace—from two million tonnes in 1950 to 475 million tonnes in 2022—and without urgent intervention, South Africa’s plastic waste levels could nearly double by 2040 compared to 2020 figures.

National Actions: Banning Microbeads

In a significant national measure, South Africa has drafted regulations to ban plastic microbeads, a common pollutant found in cosmetics and personal care products. The proposed regulations, soon to be published for public comment, would prohibit the manufacture, import, export, sale, and distribution of microbeads and products containing them.

Minister George stressed that while South Africa is acting domestically with urgency, no single country can tackle plastic pollution alone. He called for collective global cooperation, technological innovation, and high ambition from all nations to ensure the treaty delivers tangible results.

The INC Process and Treaty Scope

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee was established in 2022 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), following a landmark resolution to create a treaty addressing plastic pollution, including marine litter.

The first part of the INC 5 session took place in Busan, Republic of Korea, in November 2024, but negotiators were unable to reach a final agreement. Talks have now resumed in Geneva with the aim of finalising the treaty text.

Once adopted, the treaty is expected to address the entire life cycle of plastics—from production and product design to waste management and disposal. It will also align with broader global commitments on climate change, biodiversity conservation, and chemical safety.

South Africa’s Role in Global Environmental Governance

South Africa has positioned itself as a proactive voice in multilateral environmental negotiations, advocating for equitable and science-based solutions that balance environmental imperatives with sustainable development needs.

By supporting a binding global agreement, the country aims to ensure that solutions to plastic pollution are comprehensive, enforceable, and globally coordinated, preventing the transfer of waste problems from one region to another.

Looking Ahead

As INC 5.2 continues, negotiators face the challenge of agreeing on timelines, funding mechanisms, and legally enforceable measures that will hold governments and industries accountable. For South Africa, securing a robust treaty is not just about environmental stewardship but also about protecting livelihoods, safeguarding public health, and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.